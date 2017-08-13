State trooper injured in New Britain motorcycle crash

A state trooper has been injured in a motorcycle crash. (Viewer photo)

A Connecticut State Police trooper was injured in a motorcycle crash in New Britain Sunday morning, according to officials.

State police said the crash happened on around 8 a.m. on Farmington Avenue while the trooper was on-duty.

The trooper, who was on the motorcycle, collided with a vehicle.

New Britain police said the trooper sustained non-life threatening injuries with possible broken bones.

He was transported to St. Francis Hospital.

Farmington Avenue is currently closed.

