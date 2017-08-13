Police identify woman who dies in Stratford shooting

Police identify the woman who died after a double shooting in Stratford early Sunday morning.

Police said the shooting happened on North Avenue just after midnight.

A woman, who was later identified as was 27-year-old, Stratford resident Raenetta Catchings, was pronounced dead at Bridgeport Hospital. Police said a 24-year-old male suffered a gunshot wound and is in critical condition. Police did not release the name of the man.

Investigators are still working to identify the shooter.

Police said the shooting was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.

The investigation is ongoing.

Stay updated with Eyewitness News as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.