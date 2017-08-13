One dead, one injured in Stratford shooting

A shooting investigation is underway in Stratford (Stratford Police)

Stratford police are investigating a double shooting that has left one person dead and another injured.

Police said the shooting happened on North Avenue just after midnight on Sunday.

A 27-year-old female was pronounced dead at Bridgeport Hospital.

Police said a 24-year-old male suffered a gunshot wound and is in critical condition.

Investigators are still working to identify the shooter.

Police said the shooting was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.

The investigation is ongoing.

