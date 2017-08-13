PD: One person injured in West Haven shooting

One person suffered gunshot wounds in West Haven on Sunday (Andrew Foss)

At least one person was injured in a shooting in West Haven on Sunday.

Police said the shooting happened around 2 p.m. at Ridge Court West near Meloy Road.

A person was found at Yale-New Haven Hospital with several gunshot wounds. That person’s condition is unknown at this time.

