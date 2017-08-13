Multi-car crash closes I-95 in Clinton - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Traffic Alert

Multi-car crash closes I-95 in Clinton

Posted: Updated:
(DOT) (DOT)
CLINTON, CT (WFSB) -

A multi-car crash has closed part of I-95 north in Clinton.

The Department of Transportation says the highway is closed between Exits 62 and 63.

Delays of about 3.5 miles are also being reported.

Stay updated with Eyewitness News as more information becomes available.

Follow traffic updates here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.