Two injured in Salisbury plane crash

Two people were injured in a single-engine plane crash in Salisbury on Sunday afternoon.

It happened in the area of Mt. Riga Road around 5 p.m. The plane crashed into a tree, officials said.

The two occupants of the plane suffered minor injuries and were taken to the hospital for evaluation.

The plane reportedly flew out of Great Barrington, Ma.

Police said the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is responding for a fuel leak.

This plane crash comes just two days after a deadly plane crash on Friday.

A co-pilot died in this crash and two passengers were hurt after the single-engine plane crashed near an airport in New Milford on Friday morning.

Stay updated with Eyewitness News as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.