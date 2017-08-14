New Haven rabbi facing sex assault charges set to face a judge

Rabbi Daniel Greer is accused in a sexual assault case involving a high school student in New Haven. (New Haven police)

A rabbi in New Haven accused of sexually assaulting a teenage boy more than a decade ago is due in court on Monday.

Rabbi Daniel Greer, 77, faces second-degree sexual assault and risk of injury to a minor charges.

According to police, the victim who is now an adult, contacted them through an attorney and claimed he was the victim of sexual assaults at the Yeshiva of New Haven School from 2001 to 2005.

Greer was the founder and principal of the school at the time.

Court documents said Greer would meet the victim at specific locations and always gave him alcohol.

A federal jury awarded the victim $15 million in damages back in May following a lawsuit.

Greer continues to say he's innocent.

