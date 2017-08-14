Best & worst states to have a baby: Where CT ranks

August is one of the most popular months for newborn arrivals, according to a personal finance website.

That's why WalletHub conducted its survey of 2017's best and worst states to have a baby.

In it, Connecticut ranked 4th out of the 50 states and the District of Columbia.

The metrics included cost, healthcare accessibility and baby-friendliness.

Here's how those metrics contributed to the state's ranking:

18th in infant mortality rate

24th in rate of low birth-weight

15th in midwives and OB-GYNs per capita

9th in pediatricians and family doctors per capita

18th in childcare centers per capita

5th in parental-leave policy score

The top three states included Vermont, Minnesota and New Hampshire, according to WalletHub.

See the rest of the top 10 here.

The list's worst states were Nevada, Louisiana and Mississippi.

WalletHub cited the International Federal of Health Plans when it said that Americans pay the highest birthing costs in the world. The average delivery averages $10,808. A C-section increases that another $5,298. A mother without maternity health coverage can expect those costs to double or even triple.

Check out WalletHub's complete study on its website here.

