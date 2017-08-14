West Haven police appeal to parents about kids' bike-riding dangers

West Haven police said they are hoping parents can speak to their children about dangerous behavior noticed in town.

Police said some children are riding their bikes directly in the paths of oncoming vehicles, then peeling away at the last moment.

"Speak to them before we do," police posted to the department's Facebook page. "If you need assistance, visit with them to WHPD, we will gladly show them the confiscated bicycles from other young individuals."

Monday, the department also posted a photo of one recent incident.

In it, one child is seen popping a wheelie out of the way of the vehicle.

Police said the children and their bikes are clearly identifiable in the photo.

They also said the bikes they've confiscated are worth some serious money.

"This is clearly not only illegal but unacceptable and dangerous behavior," the post concluded.

