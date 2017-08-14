Vehicle violation leads to trooper pursuit, suspect crash in Waterbury

Jeffrey R. Brown was arrested following a police pursuit and crash in Waterbury. (State police)

State police said they tried to stop a man for a vehicle violation but he ended up leading them on a pursuit that resulted in a crash.

Troopers said they arrested Jeffrey R. Brown, 26 on Sunday.

State police said they tried to stop Brown on Pearl Lake Road in Waterbury just before 9:30 p.m.

However, Brown fled.

Troopers said they pursued him for nearly 4 miles until he struck another vehicle on Southmayd Road.

Brown then fled on foot.

State police took him into custody a short distance away.

The driver in the vehicle Brown struck was not hurt. A passenger, however, was taken to St. Mary's Hospital for observation.

Troopers said they learned that Brown had an active arrest warrant for failing to appear in court.

He was charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, interfering with an officer, engaging police in a pursuit, misuse of plates, operating a vehicle under suspension, reckless driving, operating a vehicle without insurance and operating an unregistered vehicle.

Brown was held on a $10,000 bond and scheduled to face a judge on Monday.

