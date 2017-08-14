Suspect fights with police after restaurant brawl in Milford

John Beddington is accused of starting a fight at a Milford restaurant then fighting with the officers who intervened. (Milford police)

Police in Milford said they arrested a man following a fight at a restaurant in the city.

John Beddington, 48, of Seymour, was seen by an officer trying to fight several men at the Beachcomber Restaurant on Melba Street.

The officer was there conducting a security check following recent neighborhood complaints.

The incident with Beddington happened on Saturday around 1 a.m.

The officer intervened in the fight, according to police.

Beddington was placed in handcuffs.

An investigation into what happened revealed that Beddington was the cause of the fight, according to police.

While being arrested, he tried to fight officers several times. One officer was struck in the face by Beddington's foot, police said.

Police said that behavior continued throughout the arrest process. They said he also threatened officers' lives, the court and the restaurant.

He was charged with second-degree breach of peace, third-degree assault, assault on police personnel, criminal attempted assault on police personnel and resisting arrest.

Beddington's bond was set at $100,000.

