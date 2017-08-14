Channel 3 to host school supply drive

Channel 3 is hosting a back-to-school supply drive at our studios this week.

The back-to-school supply drive is from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Channel 3 studios, which is located at 333 Capital Blvd. in Rocky Hill.

The supply drive is to help our viewers and their little learners get ready for the upcoming school year and collect supplies for people in need. The TV station will be collecting backpacks, rulers, crayons, notebooks, pencils, folders, jump drives and other school supplies.

Stop bye and drive off some supplies while meeting some of your favorite Channel 3 personalities.

