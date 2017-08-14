Middletown man arrested for viciously attacking a young person

James Weston is accused of beating up a juvenile in an unprovoked confrontation. (Middletown police)

A man from Middletown is accused of brutally beating up a juvenile while drunk.

Police said they arrested 29-year-old James Weston around 1:15 a.m. on Saturday.

They said the victim called them after the attack in Traverse Square.

Both the victim and eyewitnesses said the attack was unprovoked and that Weston was drunk.

Weston also eventually admitted to police that he was involved in a physical confrontation with the victim.

Police said the suspect punched, kneed and kicked the victim while the victim was laying on the ground.

The victim told police he feared for his life. He said he was struck with such force that he lost feeling on the left side of his body.

He said he became involved after the suspect was confrontational with other residents and family members at Traverse Square.

Police said they canvassed the area, but were unable to find Weston.

They eventually caught him when he returned home there the following morning.

Cuts and bruises were on his hands, police said.

Weston was charged with risk of injury to a child, breach of peace and third-degree assault.

