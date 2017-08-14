Homeless burglary suspect tries to make a run for it after being caught in the act

Darius McCallop, a homeless man from New York, was arrested for burglarizing vehicles in Westport. (Westport police)

A homeless man accused of burglarizing vehicles in Westport tried to flee from police and ended up cowering in a laundry room, according to police.

Police said they arrested 32-year-old Darius McCallup of New York. He faces third-degree burglary, third-degree criminal mischief, interfering with police and fugitive from justice charges.

He left behind a backpack containing what appeared to be stolen property from vehicles, which led to additional charges of fourth-degree larceny and third-degree burglary, police said.

A homeowner caught McCallup in the act on Friday around 4:30 a.m. and confronted him on Woodside Avenue.

McCallup fled the scene towards Kings Highway North.

Police said they set up a perimeter but found him hiding in a driveway on Woodside Avenue.

The suspect then jumped a fence and ran into a backyard.

He was spotted again on Kings Highway North.

Police said they found a common laundry room attached to an address there and believed McCallup was hiding inside.

Officers entered and indeed found him there.

McCallup raised his hands to surrender and was taken into custody without incident.

He was held on a $25,000 bond and given a court date of Monday in Norwalk.

Police said McCallup had a violation of parole warrant out of New York City for a third-degree robbery charge.

