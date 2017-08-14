Middletown woman accused of stealing SUV, leaving social services card inside

Lisa Kroeber is accused of stealing an SUV out of Higganum and abandoning it in Portland. (State police)

A woman from Middletown was arrested stealing a SUV and it was her social services card and a stolen gift card that helped police track her down.

Lisa Kroeber, 54, faces third-degree burglary and second-degree larceny charges.

According to state police, Kroeber is suspected of stealing a Mercury Mountaineer from an address in Higganum on April 26. It was later found abandoned on Grove Street in Portland.

According an arrest warrant, Kroeber left her Department of Social Services card in the vehicle.

The vehicle was also spotted at Walmart in Cromwell, where coin wrappers were purchased. The receipt from that transaction was also found in the SUV.

The warrant also stated that someone named Lisa called the Coyote Blue Restaurant in Middletown to inquire about a $50 gift card that was left in the vehicle.

The documents said a man eventually tried to use that gift card at the restaurant, but was informed it was stolen and that it had been deactivated. The man told the restaurant he purchased the card on the streets of Middletown.

The man was not identified.

Kroeber, however, was identified as the suspect in the stolen SUV.

Police say she may be connected to vehicle thefts in Higganum.

