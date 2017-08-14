Boston Bruins to make stop in Hartford as part of 'fan fest'

The Boston Bruins are coming to Connecticut with its Summer Fan Fest for young hockey fans.

Current Bruins players coaches, executives, as well as NESN personalities Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley will hit Hartford on Wednesday.

The first-ever seven-city fan fest tour is part of the Bruins' mission to grow the game of hockey throughout New England. The fan fest is making stops in Massachusetts, Maine, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Vermont and New Hampshire from Aug. 26 to Aug. 31. At each event, the players and personalities will vary.

Players will do the following:

play games and mingle with fans

sign autographs

take photos

participate in Q&A sessions

During the fan fest, more than 4,000 kids, between ages of four and nine, be outfitted "in brand new CCM hockey gear valued at $500 (retail value) per player for a total of $2,000,000 (retail value) worth of equipment dispersed to local communities."

Those who attend the event "will be able to participate in drill work and have the opportunity to partake in NESN virtual reality experiences." There will be giveaways to upcoming games at TD Garden as well as ice cream giveaways.

Wedneday's event will take place at Bushell Park, 60 Elm St., from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 30.

The remaining stop on the trip will be Thursday in Providence, RI at ALEX AND ANI City Center, 2-7pm (2 Kennedy Plaza, Providence, RI 02903)

For more information on Boston Bruins Fan Fest Tour, click here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.