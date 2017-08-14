New Haven, Yale police save woman from jumping off roof

New Haven and Yale police officers helped save a suicidal woman back on July 30. (New Haven police)

A woman thanked officers for saving her life last month after she nearly jumped off a building in New Haven.

According to police, firefighters and officers were sent to Madison Towers on Park Street on July 30.

Dispatchers reported that an emotionally distressed woman on the roof of the 16-story apartment high-rise

Officers from both New Haven and Yale made contact with the woman through a chainlink fence.

Police only identified the woman as a 24-year-old. They said she has no reason to be there and wasn't from the area. She had a backpack with PCP, a can of beer and a bottle of Merlot.

Police pleaded with the woman not to jump all while she dangled feet and arms over the edge.

They said they established a dialogue with her and kept her talking. They even got her ice for her feet, which she said were burning from the hot tar on the roof.

She told them she was going through a hard time.

Over the course of their conversations, Officer Elvin Rivera saw an opportunity and made a grab.

She tried to push away and violently struggled. Other officers on the scene leapt in to help and pulled the woman to safety.

On the ground, the woman said she met a man on Derby Avenue and they snuck up to the roof together. However, she told the man that she wanted to jump and he left and had someone call for help.

Monday, the woman returned to the police department alone and asked for Rivera and the other officers involved.

Police said she thanked them for saving her life.

Rivera and Officer Elsa Berrios, who was also on the roof, said they'll speak to the media about their heroics on Tuesday morning.

