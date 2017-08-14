Back-to-school program gives out supplies to students

Students were given back to school supplies in West Haven on Monday (WFSB)

For most youngsters, the new school year is just a few weeks away, and thanks to teachers, students in one shoreline town will be returning to class with new book bags and supplies.

Teachers and high school students in West Haven volunteered their time on Monday, handing out free school supplies, including 800 backpacks, pencils, crayons, and even books to help get the students and the school year off on the right foot.

It was part of the Westies on Wheels program.

"As a teacher, it’s great that a kid comes in with a backpack ready to go. And I think they feel confident in themselves if they have the school supplies they need to start the school year off,” said Lauren Kozlowski, of the Westies on Wheels program.

Now in its third year, they set up shop at three locations in town.

It’s an event families look forward to.

In fact, some people were lined up more than an hour before the giveaway was set to begin, proving the need is there.

Organizers said they fundraise during the year to help pay for the school supplies, along with going door to door throughout the West Haven community, which steps up with donations.

It’s something the families say they are so appreciative of.

"It’s very nice, it’s very generous of them to do it. It’s hard when my husband is the only one that's working,” said Heather Dixon, of West Haven.

It’s not just a chance to pick up school supplies but it also gives the parents an opportunity to talk staff and get important information about the upcoming school year.

