Police investigate allegations of sexual misconduct by fire dept. member

PLAINFIELD, CT (WFSB) -

Police in Plainfield are investigating allegations of sexual misconduct by a member of the town’s fire department.

Last week, police executed a search and seizure warrant of the fire department on Norwich Road.

Police were notified about the allegations of sexual misconduct, which reportedly happened at the fire department.

No further details were released by police.

