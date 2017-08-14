Showers, Sunshine, and Very Warm Temperatures in the Forecast This Week!

MONDAY RECAP

Today started out sunny, but clouds increased as the day progressed. Skies have been partly to mostly cloudy across much of Connecticut. Temperatures are seasonably warm this afternoon, ranging from the upper 70s to the lower 80s. The normal high at Bradley Airport in Windsor Locks for August 14th is 83 degrees. Humidity levels were moderate this afternoon, with dew points ranging from the upper 50s to the middle 60s across the state.

MOSTLY CLOUDY TONIGHT, SHOWER POSSIBLE LATE

The clouds will hang on as we go into tonight as Tropical Storm Gert – which will remain well offshore – pushes a frontal boundary towards us from the south. Showers will be possible towards daybreak as the front gets closer. The clouds will keep us warmer than we were last night, with lows within a few degrees either side of 65.

SHOWERS/T’STORMS POSSIBLE TUESDAY



The front will stall nearby tomorrow, while at the same time a disturbance tracking well to our north will drag a cold front towards us. That will give us two chances of showers and maybe a rumble or two of thunder. The first will come in the morning with the front to our south, and the second one later in the day with the second front. We are not expecting anything close to a washout, though, and think that there will be periods of sun in between any showers or storms that do develop. High temperatures will once again be seasonable, with lower to middle 80s expected.

There may be more trouble than that scenario, if our Futurecast afternoon run is correct. Futurecast thinks that the moisture from the front to our south, possibly aided by moisture from Gert, will get close enough to give us a soaking that would last much of the day! This would also keep high temperatures significantly cooler than what we are forecasting. This outlook is in stark contrast to the other major model runs this afternoon and it’s not clear what is driving this departure from the “pack of models.” We’ll keep our eyes on this situation.



By tomorrow night, Gert will move off to the northeast far offshore of New England, allowing both fronts to move off to our southeast. Skies will clear out and temperatures will drop into the lower and middle 60s.

NICE WEATHER WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY

The cold front will have cleared New England by Wednesday morning and an area of high pressure will move towards us, bringing mostly sunny skies and a northerly to northwesterly breeze. The cool air will lag the front, so Wednesday will be quite warm, with highs in the upper 80s even at the shoreline! The good news is that the dew points will be well down into the 50s – with even a few upper 40s possible in some places – thus it will still feel quite pleasant.

The cool air will arrive for Wednesday night as the high builds in overhead. Skies will be clear, winds will be light, and temperatures will tumble into the 50s by Thursday morning. It will be a great night to open the windows and turn off the air conditioner!



Thursday will once again be mostly sunny with low humidity. High temperatures will be a little cooler than Wednesday, with lower to middle 80s expected.



UNSETTLED FRIDAY AND SATURDAY

Our nice weather will unfortunately not continue into Friday. A low pressure system will drag a warm front towards Connecticut, which will bring lots of clouds along with showers and periods of rain. Combined with an onshore flow, this will keep our high temperatures only in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. That said, we are not expecting a total washout and there could even be a break or two of sun at some point on Friday. The warm front will pass us by Friday night, bringing an end to the showers. That will set us up for a mild and muggy night, with lows in the upper 60s.

By Saturday, the system’s cold front will approach from the west, bringing mostly cloudy skies and chances for showers and thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon hours. Right now, we think there will be enough clouds to hold high temperatures in the lower to middle 80s, but if we get more sunshine than we are forecasting, highs could be several degrees warmer.

IMPROVING SUNDAY & MONDAY

Sunday will definitely be the pick of the weekend for outdoor activities! The front will have cleared us, which will provide clearing skies and lowering humidity on a northwesterly flow. It will still be quite warm, though, as high temperatures will be in the middle to upper 80s. The normal high at Bradley Airport for August 20th is 82 degrees. Sunday night will be a very pleasant night for sleeping as lows dip into the 50s.

Monday will be mostly sunny and continued pleasant with highs in the lower to middle 80s. If this forecast holds, it will mean very good viewing for the solar eclipse! We will see roughly 65-70% totality with the eclipse which will begin around 1:45 P.M., peak at roughly 2:45 P.M. and finish up around 4:00 P.M. States such as Tennessee and South Carolina will see 100% totality, meaning the sun will be completely behind the moon!

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest & Intern Meteorologist Nathaniel Clark

