New thrill rides to open at Foxwoods

Foxwoods is upping the thrills as the resort celebrates 25 years.

Visitors can now experience the "Thrill Tower," which has two new rides.

The "Sky Drop," which free falls riders 120-feet, and "Sky Launch," which sends riders to the top of the tower and back at a high speed.

The casino says the tower is all a part of the resort's plan to develop new options in ecotourism.

