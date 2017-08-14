Anthony Scaramucci to appear on Steven Colbert show Monday

Anthony Scaramucci will be on The Late Show on Monday night

Anthony Scaramucci, who was fired after just 10 days after he took on the role as White House communications director, is making a guest appearance on the Steven Colbert Show on Monday night.

The “Mooch” is making a guest appearance on the late night talk show, which airs right on Channel 3. three.

People lined up around the block outside the Ed Sullivan Theatre in New York City to see the highly anticipated interview.

“Maybe more about why he was fired. Anthony has more to say about that. Maybe he will criticize the Trump administration about that,” Andrew Falzone, of New York, said. Excited to see if he has more to say that we haven't already heard.

Last Wednesday, Stephen Colbert tweeted that Scaramucci will be on his show only because he said it's a heads up for the show's censors to get ready.

Scaramucci was fired by the president on July 31.

Many on Monday afternoon told Eyewitness News they were excited to hear more from Scaramucci and his short time at the White House.

“I'm very excited to see how he is going to respond to Stephen's questions,” Suchi Sanagavarapu, of New York City, said.

There might be some in the audience who will learn something new on Monday night.

“I don't know who that is,” JJ Giurano, New Jersey, said when asked if he knew Scaramucci was Monday’s guest.

Giurano will know who Scaramucci is soon enough. “The Mooch” held the shortest in history for that position and is known as being very direct. Many told Eyewitness News they hope he doesn't hold back.

“We are New Yorkers, we can handle it, right,” Sanagavarapu said.

Other guests tonight are Breaking Bad's Bob Odenkirk....and musical performance by Liam Gallagher.

The Steven Colbert Show airs right after your local news.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.