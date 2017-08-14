Bi-plane makes emergency landing in Guilford

Emergency Crews are at the Guilford Fair Ground after plane makes and emergency landing on Monday evening. (WFSB)

A plane crashed on the Guilford Fair Grounds on Monday afternoon (Mathew Lombard)

A plane had to make an emergency landing in Guilford on Monday (Ed Lombard)

A bi-plane made an emergency landing at the fairgrounds in Guilford on Monday afternoon.

The fairgrounds are located on Lovers Lane.

It is unclear at this time why an emergency landing was needed, but first responders said no serious injuries were reported.

The plane clipped a few power lines when it landed, leaving some Eversource customers without power.

