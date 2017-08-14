No injuries after aircraft makes emergency landing in Guilford

Emergency Crews are at the Guilford Fair Ground after plane makes and emergency landing on Monday evening. (WFSB)

A plane crashed on the Guilford Fair Grounds on Monday afternoon (Mathew Lombard)

A plane had to make an emergency landing in Guilford on Monday (Ed Lombard)

A plane made an emergency landing at the fairgrounds in Guilford on Monday afternoon.

The fairgrounds are located on Lovers Lane.

It is unclear at this time why an emergency landing was needed, but first responders said no serious injuries were reported.

Officials from the FAA called the plane a "Murphy Renegade experimental aircraft." The plane departed Tweed-New Haven Regional Airport in New Haven.

The plane clipped a few power lines when it landed, leaving some Eversource customers without power. Eversource crews responded to repair the wires.

In the past two weeks, there have been several plane crashes. One as recently as Sunday in Salisbury where two people were injured.

A deadly plane crash happened on Friday in New Milford, killing one and leaving two others injured.

Back in Guilford, an investigator with the FAA was on scene for a short while to take a look at what exactly happened.

The plane was then back released to the owner of the plane

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.