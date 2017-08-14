911 CALL: Bear follows bicyclist while on Farmington trail

A man on a bicycle was following by a bear while riding on the Rails to Trails path in Farmington on Monday afternoon. (WFSB)

A man on a bicycle was following by a bear while riding on the Rails to Trails path in Farmington on Monday afternoon, according to Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection officials.

The bear came out of the woods and followed the unidentified male bicyclist in the area of the trail on New Britain Avenue near the intersection of Oak Ridge Street around 3 p.m.

DEEP officials said the bear "did not make any physical contact with him and broke away from him after a short while."

In a 911 call to police released on Tuesday, the rider said the bear came dangerously close to his back tire.

"A black bear almost got me with my bike," the caller said. "It came down the side of the path, took a swipe at my back tire, but I was able to keep going."

The caller said he wasn't sure who to notify.

"There are people walking and riding around here," he said.

The DEEP Environmental Conservation Police were called to that area and said they "plan to put a bear trap in the area to see if they can capture this bear."

DEEP officials said there has been "no previous reports of bear activity in this area."

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.