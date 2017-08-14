Senator Murphy to walk across CT, talk with taxpayers

Connecticut U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy is hiking across the state and meeting with constituents. Eyewitness News caught up with the junior senator on Route 66 in Portland on Monday afternoon.

Last year, Murphy averaged about 25 miles per day and the reason for his walk is to hear from taxpayers.

"I start at 6 a.m. and I have a Town Hall every night at about 6:30 p.m.,” Murphy said. “I have 12 hours to walk about 25 miles and that's enough time to make a whole bunch of stops along the way."

Murphy started off Sunday in Willimantic and each day he's stopping in various towns and cities, talking to everyday people. ending up in Danbury on Sunday.

On Monday, Murphy grabbed a bite to eat in Marlborough and talked with local hay farmer Dan Brownzi, who shared his concerns about the survival of small businesses.

"It used to be very easy to be in business for yourself the 90s and what not…even though they say the economy is on the rise,” Brownzi said. “Even in our area it’s not showing up."

"There's a grounding that comes from walking through the State because you realize what's getting all the headlines,” Murphy said. “Nationally is not necessarily changing the fact that the same issues, how much money you're making whether you can save for retirement whether your kids are getting an education are the things that really matter."

The junior senator walks alone just a water pack strapped onto his back to stay hydrated and his cell phone for scheduling.

"And I have a big stack of business cards I hand out along the way, so people will want to contact me after our chat they can,” Murphy said.

Murphy made the trek last year and gained three pounds. He added folks were friendly with good food.

His town hall meeting in Portland YMCA Camp Ingersoll started at 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.