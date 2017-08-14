Preps for Hamburg Fair are underway

It’s one of the oldest country fairs in New England, and the Hamburg Fair kicks off on Friday.

Before the gates open, dozens of volunteers spend months planning and prepping to make sure the 116th edition is "uneventful.”

"For the shoreline area, it’s like one of the first kickoffs to the fair season so we get a jump on it. End of summer and the community comes out,” said Hayden Reynolds, who is on the fair committee.

People come out for the popular carnival rides which will soon be set up and inspected early Friday by the State Police Fire Marshal's office.

"We look at the electrical systems, specifically our unit is responsible for the mechanical systems to include safety restraints and that the ride has been assembled correctly,” said Joseph Lombardi, of Connecticut State Police Fire and Explosion Unit.

Recent stories of failed rides in Ohio and elsewhere have guests concerned.

In 2013 in Bridgeport, carnival riders were subjected to a tornado and several passengers got shocked.

"Rides had to be reinspected, we also had a hurricane a couple of years back where we actually shut down every carnival across the state for wind concerns,” Lombardi said.

Other safety concerns fall under the local fire marshal who deals with propane tanks and food vendors.

"The fair goes out and brings in an electrical contractor that goes through all the services, all the lighting all the outlets...the groundings,” said Lyme Fire Marshal Dave Roberge.

Non-profits benefit from the fair too. The local Boy Scout troop makes money parking cars thanks to Reynolds Subaru, who opens up their lot to them. So does the nearby Congregational church.

The Hamburg Fair has made memories for generations of families from throughout the State.

It starts on Friday and wraps up on Sunday.

