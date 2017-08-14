Man gets more than 12 years for sex trafficking 2 girls

Federal authorities say a Connecticut man is headed to prison for more than 12 years for the sex trafficking of two girls.

The U.S Attorney's office says 29-year-old Jason Prawl was also sentenced Monday in Hartford federal court to five years of supervised release. The Bridgeport man pleaded guilty in May to a charge of sex trafficking of a minor.

Authorities say Prawl recruited and transported the two victims to engage in sex acts. They say he began prostituting the 17-year-old girls in 2015. An investigation revealed that he tried to recruit a third minor into prostitution.

Prawl has been ordered to pay more than $10,000 in restitution to the first victim and $2,500 to the second.

He has remained held since his arrest last March.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.