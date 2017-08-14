Woman arrested following West Hartford stabbing

A 34-year-old woman is facing charges following a stabbing in West Hartford.

Police said the stabbing happened on Monday evening, before 6 p.m. on Hillcrest Avenue.

When officers arrived, the victim was outside an apartment in the common courtyard area.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Police identified the suspect as Naomi Williams-Wal. She was arrested and is being held on a $500,000 bond.

Several charges are still pending, police said.

