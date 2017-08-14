Police investigate after shots fired in Rocky Hill neighborhood

Police in Rocky Hill are investigating after reports of several gunshots being heard.

The shots were fired in the area of Gilbert Avenue and Silo Drive.

Police said a light-colored car was seen driving north on Gilbert Avenue at the time shots were fired.

Police located several bullet shell casings on the side of the road on Gilbert Avenue, but nothing else was found.

Anyone with information should contact police at (860) 258-7640.

