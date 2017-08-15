State Police investigating fatal crash

State Police are investigating a fatal car crash early Tuesday morning in Trumbull.

According to police, an evading vehicle from a crash in Stratford around 11:25 Monday night, was reported to have crashed again in Trumbull.

Police said the vehicle fled after striking the personal vehicle of an off-duty state police trooper.

Trumbull police located the vehicle, which had fled at a high rate of speed on the Merritt Parkway. Officers located the vehicle crashed into a tree near the exit 46 off ramp from the southbound lanes.

The road was closed for an investigation, but was reopened at 4 a.m.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.