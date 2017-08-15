100 Immigrant youth join thousands for march in DC

Dozens of CT immigrants headed to Washington DC on Tuesday to save the DACA program. (WFSB)

Dozens of young immigrants headed to Washington DC from Connecticut on Tuesday morning to try and save a deportation protection program.

They said they'll be joining forces with thousands of allies from all across the country for a national day of action to defend the "Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals" program.

Advocates said the DACA program has helped 800,000 young immigrants since its inception five years ago. Thousands of those students were in Connecticut.

Under the program, immigrant youth are able to get legal protection, go to college and support their families.

This program is now at risk since ten anti-immigrant attorneys general sent a letter to President Donald Trump threatening to sue if the administration doesn't end the DACA program by Sept. 5.

"We're heading down to D.C. to show the strength the community has and show [that] the program is so important to folks all around the country," said Stefan Keller, college access program manager, Connecticut Students for a Dream.

Tuesday, 100 immigrant youth will be rallying alongside thousands of supporters from around the country outside of the White House.

"I love going to rallies, shouting, and telling people that I matter," said Gabriela Valdiglesias, who headed to DC.

They're hoping the rally will send a strong message to the Trump administration and that it will generate support from the public.

