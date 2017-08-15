Showers, thunderstorms possible this afternoon

Morning commuters were greeted with scattered showers as a prelude to more potential showers and even thunderstorms for the afternoon.

Meteorologist Scot Haney said most of the Tuesday morning moisture was churning its way south and east out of the state.

"We don't have a whole lot more rain to deal with [Tuesday] morning [and] we won't have a ton to deal with [Tuesday] afternoon," Haney said. "However, showers and thunderstorms are possible later in the afternoon."

According to Haney, Futurecast showed potential scattered rain in the state after 1 p.m.

"Between 1 p.m. and about 7 p.m. we do run the risk for scattered shower and thunderstorm activity," Haney said. "Then [Tuesday night] everything clears out."

The Storm Prediction Center in Oklahoma put about half the state in its "general" risk category for severe weather.

"No severe weather is expected," Haney said.

The relative humidity is climbing. It was between 95 and 100 percent during the morning hours.

Around 6 a.m., temperatures were in the mid-to-upper 60s across the state. Dew points mirrored them.

"When those dew points equal the temperatures, and they're in the mid-to-upper 60s, that is moderate to severe humidity out there [Tuesday] morning," Haney said. "You're going to feel that humidity in the air."

Actual high temperatures for Tuesday will be in the high-70s to low-80s.

Haney said Wednesday and Thursday look to be much better days.

