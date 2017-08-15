Wallingford woman turns self in on 41 forgery counts

Wendy Stocking faces 41 counts of second-degree forgery and was arrested by Middletown police. (Middletown police)

A woman turned herself into Middletown police after a warrant was issued for her arrested.

Wendy Stocking, 43, of Wallingford, was charged with first-degree larceny and 41 counts of second-degree forgery, according to police.

Stocking was held on a $150,000 bond and scheduled to face a judge on Aug. 22.

Eyewitness News is working on obtaining the warrant for more details on the crimes.

