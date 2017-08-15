2 arrested following Ledyard fight

Justin Burke and Anson Moody were arrested following a fight in Ledyard, police said. (Ledyard police)

An argument between a man and woman led to a fight between two men, which prompted a response from police in Ledyard.

Police said they arrested Anson C. Moody, 32, of Oakdale and 31-year-old Justin M. Burke of Ledyard.

Burke was arguing with his girlfriend on Monday on Arrowhead Drive.

Moody, whom police described as a friend, became involved and the incident turned physical in the street.

Burke was arrested for breach of peace and released on a $500 non-surety bond. He is scheduled to face a judge in New London on Tuesday.

Moody was also arrested for breach of peace and released on a $500 non-surety bond. His court date is scheduled for Aug. 28 in New London.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.