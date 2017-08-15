2 arrested after troopers seize 'one pot meth lab' in Vernon

Jay Waterman was arrested after police seized a "one pot methamphetamine lab" during a motor vehicle stop along Interstate 84 in Vernon on Monday night. (CT State Police)

Jennifer Jette was arrested after police seized a "one pot methamphetamine lab" during a motor vehicle stop along Interstate 84 in Vernon on Monday night. (CT State Police)

Police seized these items which are believed to be part of a "one pot meth lab" (CT State Police)

The Connecticut State Police was able to seize a "one pot methamphetamine lab" during a motor vehicle stop along Interstate 84 in Vernon on Monday night.

Troopers spotted a grey-colored Mitsubishi Galant "traveling at a high rate of speed and swerving" on the westbound side of I-84 around 5:30 p.m. Troopers were able to stop the Galant in the area of Exit 65.

Inside the Galant was 33-year-old Jennifer Jette, of Attleboro, MA., and 33-year-old Jay Waterman, of Pawtucket, RI. Troopers said while talking with Jette and Waterman, they determined that narcotics were possibly in the vehicle and started an investigation.

After police said they received permission from driver Jette, they searched the Galant and located marijuana, prescription amphetamines and Suboxone sublingual film, which were not in their proper original container. Police said these items are consistent with being used in a "one pot" meth lab.

Police also seized the seized muriatic acid, lye, camping fuel, a hot plate and lithium batteries as well as other items to cook meth. Those items had been recently purchased as well as about 12.5 grams of cut-up pseudoephedrine pills.

Jette and Waterman were both charged with conspiracy to commit/unauthorized manufacture of narcotics/hallucinogen/amphetamines. Jette was also charged with speeding, failure to drive in proper lane, failure to keep narcotic in proper container and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jette was released on $10,000 bond and Waterman was released on $5,000 bond. Both are expected to be arraigned at Rockville Superior Court on Aug. 30.

