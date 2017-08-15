Traveling too slow leads police to protective order arrest

An Ohio teacher is accused of having a child with a teenage boy she first met when she was his eighth-grade English teacher.More >
A Florida woman lit a cigarette, sparking an explosion of a propane barbeque grill being transported in her SUV.More >
A "most wanted" suspect sought by the Enfield, Connecticut Police Department was taken into custody in Granville Monday.More >
Following this past weekend's deadly rally, a Springfield police officer is under investigation for a controversial Facebook post.More >
A 34-year-old woman is facing charges following a stabbing in West Hartford.More >
A man on a bicycle was following by a bear while riding on the Rails to Trails path in Farmington on Monday afternoon, according to Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection officials.More >
The duo didn't win any Iowa State Fair blue ribbons, but Mitchell Miner and his cow Audri are winning the internet. Caught during a nap, this photo took Facebook by storm with nearly 20,000 interactions and more than 1,200 shares.More >
A woman turned herself into Middletown police after a warrant was issued for her arrested.More >
Foxwoods is upping the thrills as the resort celebrates 25 years.More >
A rally was held in Waterbury on Monday night in the wake of the killing of a 32-year-old protester in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.More >
