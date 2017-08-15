PD: 2 dogs abandoned at Glastonbury Dog Park

This German Shephard is one of two days recently abandoned in Glastonbury. (Glastonbury Police Department)

This German Shephard is one of two days recently abandoned in Glastonbury. (Glastonbury Police Department)

Two German Shepherds were found abandoned at the Glastonbury Dog Park in the last two days, according to police.

A German Shepherd was found abandoned at the Glastonbury Dog Park on Welles Street on Sunday night, police said. A day later, another German Shepherd was found at the same park.

The two German Shepherds are currently being cared for by the Glastonbury Animal Control.

A police investigation was underway to figure out who left the two German Shepherds at the Glastonbury Dog Park.

Anyone who may have information about the animals is asked to call the Glastonbury Animal Control at 860-633-7227.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.