State police seek Wilbur Cross Parkway rest area robber

State police said a robbery suspect hit a rest area along the Wilbur Cross Parkway in North Haven early Tuesday morning.

Troopers said the suspect walked into the northbound rest area's Dunkin' Donuts, demanded money and assaulted an employee.

The employee suffered minor injuries.

Troopers described the suspect as a man in his 20s who wore a black sweatshirt, black pants and sneakers with red bottoms.

He fled in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Trooper Roman Gray at 203-393-4200.

