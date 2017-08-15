Railroad Crossings in Wallingford to get makeover

Railroad Crossings are getting a makeover in Wallingford.

Final paving work began on Monday and end on Friday. The paving work will require road closures between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Toelles Road Crossing will be closed while there will be one-way alternating traffic at the following streets:

Ward Street

Pent Highway

Quinnipiac Street

Hall Avenue

North Plains Highway

Parker Street crossings

