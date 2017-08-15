Railroad Crossings in Wallingford to get makeover - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Railroad Crossings in Wallingford to get makeover

Posted: Updated:
(WFSB) (WFSB)
WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) -

Railroad Crossings are getting a makeover in Wallingford.

Final paving work began on Monday and end on Friday. The paving work will require road closures between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Toelles Road Crossing will be closed while there will be one-way alternating traffic at the following streets:  

  • Ward Street
  • Pent Highway
  • Quinnipiac Street 
  • Hall Avenue
  • North Plains Highway
  • Parker Street crossings 

For more information, click here

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.