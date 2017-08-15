Education leaders discuss state budget's effect on schools

Schools across the state are on edge and are preparing for what could be on the way -- fewer teachers and larger classes.

State lawmakers have failed to pass a budget, which means school districts have no idea how much funding they'll be getting. Because of this, some schools are delaying their start day and many schools are cutting teachers.

"They told us they had over 400 positions that were either on hold or cut because there was no state budget,” said Fran Rabinowitz, of the Connecticut Association of Public School Superintendents.

The association said the lack of a state budget is causing serious concern, and patience has worn out.

"They may have experienced something and they may need a little bit of help. How are we going to be able to answer them,” said Stephen McKeever, a teacher in Middletown, where 11 teachers and staff may be let go.

"It's very disheartening to see people being laid off and can't come in and how are we going to have 26 or 27 kids in a class,” he said.

For parents, there is anxiety. Michelle Harrold is also on Tolland’s board of education, and worries about her daughter Penelope and other children.

"If we have to increase class sizes plus all the other supports it really is detrimental to all students,” Harrold said.

