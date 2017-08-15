PD: CT bus driver arrested after 6-year-old left on bus alone

Guillermo Garcia was arrested after police said he left a child alone on a school bus in Glastonbury in June. (Glastonbury Police Department)

A bus driver from East Hartford was arrested after police said he left a child alone on a school bus in Glastonbury in June.

Guillermo Garcia was charged with risk of injury to a child and second-degree reckless endangerment on Monday.

The arrest of Garcia comes after police said a 6-year-old boy was left on a bus after the vehicle was returned to the bus yard on Nutmeg Lane on June 29.

Garcia was a school bus driver for Access Transportation and was transporting students from a school in Wethersfield to their homes in the same town on June 29

However, police said an unidentified boy was left on the bus when Garcia parked the vehicle. Police added that Garcia "exited the bus apparently not realizing the student was still on the bus."

Police said the child was found 30 minutes later by another Access Transportation staff member.

Police said the student "is believed to have suffered no health effects from this incident."

The bail for Garcia was set a $5,000. His court arraignment was scheduled for Aug. 30 at Manchester Superior Court.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.