Probe into restaurant launched after crash killed ESPN broadcaster's wife

In this May 24, 2010, photo provided by ESPN, sportscaster Chris Berman stands with his wife, Katherine, upon receiving his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. (Scott Clarke/ESPN Images via AP)

The state’s Liquor Control Division has opened an investigation into a local restaurant following a crash that killed an ESPN personality’s wife.

The crash happened on May 9.

According to police, 67-year-old Katherine Ann Berman, of Cheshire, wife of ESPN personality Chris Berman, and 87-year-old Edward Bertulis of Waterbury died as a result of their injuries.

The crash happened on Sherman Hill Road just east of Tuttle Road. Berman's car struck the back of Bertulis's car, then veered off the road and went down an embankment.

Bertulis veered off the roadway from the impact and hit a utility pole.

The restaurant under investigation is Good News Café, located in Woodbury. Details as to why this restaurant is reportedly linked to the crash investigation are unclear.

The Department of Consumer Protection continued to say it was notified by Connecticut State Police that Berman's BAC (blood alcohol concentration) "was high in the autopsy, indicating she could have been overserved," thus leading to the investigation by the liquor board.

When Eyewitness News asked the medical examiner's office for specifics on Berman's blood alcohol level, they declined to release that information.

According to the state’s Department of Consumer Protection, a case was opened “as soon as we received information indicating a liquor establishment may have violated the law.”

Officials also said there are no other establishments under investigation in connection to the Berman case however, officials added that this could change as the investigation continues.

“We are working to complete our investigation in the most thorough manner possible, and our hearts go out to all those affected by this tragedy,” the Department of Consumer Protection said.

The owner of Good News Cafe told Eyewitness News she doesn't know why her restaurant is under investigation because it was closed the day of the crash.

"I proved to them through our sales receipts and computers, that we had no business at all on that day, so we never saw her, nobody was in there. We were closed," said Carole Peck, owner of Good News Cafe. "There are four other restaurants right around me who are open on Tuesday so I definitely think it was another restaurant. Maybe they were coming to me and got there and realized it was closed."

Eyewitness News has reached out to other restaurants in that area to see if they are part of the state's probe but has not heard yet back.

