Probe into restaurant launched after crash that killed ESPN broadcaster's wife

In this May 24, 2010, photo provided by ESPN, sportscaster Chris Berman stands with his wife, Katherine, upon receiving his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. (Scott Clarke/ESPN Images via AP)

The state’s Liquor Control Division has opened an investigation into a local restaurant following a crash that killed an ESPN personality’s wife.

According to the state’s Department of Consumer Protection, a case was opened “as soon as we received information indicating a liquor establishment may have violated the law.”

The restaurant under investigation is Good News Café, located in Woodbury. Details as to why this restaurant is reportedly linked to the crash investigation are unclear.

The Department of Consumer Protection continued to say it was notified by Connecticut State Police that Berman's BAC (blood alcohol concentration) "was high in the autopsy, indicating she could have been overserved," thus leading to the investigation by the liquor board.

Officials also said there are no other establishments under investigation in connection to the Berman case however, officials added that this could change as the investigation continues.

The crash happened on May 9.

According to police, 67-year-old Katherine Ann Berman, of Cheshire, wife of ESPN personality Chris Berman, and 87-year-old Edward Bertulis of Waterbury died as a result of their injuries.

The crash happened on Sherman Hill Road just east of Tuttle Road. Katherine Berman was traveling east on Sherman Hill Road behind Bertulis.

Troopers said Katherine Berman struck the rear of Bertulis's vehicle, then veered off the road and went down an embankment, overturned and ended up in a small body of water.

Bertulis veered off the roadway from the impact and hit a utility pole. His vehicle also overturned and ended up in the middle of the roadway on its roof.

“We are working to complete our investigation in the most thorough manner possible, and our hearts go out to all those affected by this tragedy,” the Department of Consumer Protection said.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.