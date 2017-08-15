Showers Ending Tonight, Warm and Dry Next Two Days

TUESDAY RECAP

It was a cloudy day in most of Connecticut today, and showers were present, especially in southern Connecticut. Both Bridgeport and New Haven have reported 0.11” of rain so far today. These showers were in association with a frontal boundary that is stalled out to our south. Heavier rain with this system fell across southeastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Long Island. For us, the clouds and showers kept high temperatures today in the 70s in most of the state, although Brainard Airport in Hartford reached 80 degrees.

The front was pushed towards us by Hurricane Gert, which will pass well offshore of New England. Once Gert moves off to the northeast, it will pull the front with it and bring an end to the showers.

SHOWERS ENDING TONIGHT, CLEARING LATE

Any remaining showers will depart Connecticut this evening. Later on, tonight, skies will clear out, but it will still be quite mild as low temperatures will only fall into the 60s.

SUNNY AND WARM WEATHER TOMORROW & THURSDAY

During the day, tomorrow, a dry cold front associated with a disturbance tracking across southern Canada will cross Connecticut from northwest to southeast. That will cause our winds to turn northwesterly and dew point temperatures to drop from the 60s to the 50s as we go through the day. Since the front will just be passing through Connecticut tomorrow, it will be quite warm with highs reaching the upper 80s in the Connecticut River Valley as well as along the Interstate 95 corridor. A few warmer spots may even reach 90 degrees! Since the front will cross Litchfield County earlier in the day, temperatures will be a bit cooler there – lower to middle 80s.



Cooler air will filter into the rest of the state tomorrow night as the front moves off to the southeast and high pressure builds in. Skies will clear out, winds will die down, and temperatures will drop well down into the 50s by Thursday morning. It will be a great night to open the windows and give the air conditioner a break!



That will set us up for a fantastic Thursday, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower to middle 80s. Dew points will be in the 50s, so it will feel very comfortable outside!

UNSETTLED FRIDAY

Our nice weather will unfortunately not continue into Friday. A low pressure system will drag a warm front towards Connecticut, which will bring lots of clouds along with showers and periods of rain. Combined with an onshore flow, this will keep our high temperatures only in the middle to upper 70s. That said, we are not expecting a total washout and there could even be a break or two of sun at some point on Friday. The warm front will pass us by Friday night, bringing an end to the showers. That will set us up for a mild and muggy night, with lows in the upper 60s.

IMPROVED FORECAST SATURDAY

Although we still expect the system’s cold front to approach Connecticut late on Saturday, it is not looking like the front will bring as much moisture as we were once expecting. That means more sunshine during the day Saturday, though there will still be the chance for some showers and thunderstorms Saturday afternoon and evening. Because we are expecting more sunshine, we have upped our high temperature forecast for Saturday, with upper 80s inland and middle 80s along the shore. It will be a humid day as well, as dew points will be in the upper 60s!

WARM & DRY SUNDAY & MONDAY

Even with the changes for Saturday’s forecast, Sunday is still looking like a great day for outdoor activities! The front will have cleared us, which will provide clearing skies and somewhat lower humidity on a northwesterly flow. It will still be quite warm, though, as high temperatures will be in the middle to upper 80s. The normal high at Bradley Airport for August 20th is 82 degrees. Sunday night will be fairly comfortable as lows dip into the lower and middle 60s.

Monday will be mostly sunny and continued warm with highs in the middle to upper 80s. If this forecast holds, it will mean very good viewing for the solar eclipse! We will see roughly 70% totality with the eclipse which will begin around 1:23 P.M., peak at roughly 2:45 P.M. and finish up around 4:00 P.M. States such as Tennessee and South Carolina will see 100% totality, meaning the sun will be completely behind the moon!

CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS TUESDAY

By Tuesday, our next cold front will approach from the west. That means Tuesday will start off partly sunny, but there will be the chance for showers and thunderstorms by Tuesday afternoon. It will still be warm, with highs between 85 and 90 degrees in much of the state!

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest & Intern Meteorologist Nathaniel Clark

