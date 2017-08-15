Warm and Comfortable until Rain/Storms Arrive Friday...

AFTERNOON UPDATE...

With high pressure building into the region we'll get to enjoy a lot of sunshine this afternoon across CT. Temperatures will be quite warm, peaking in the mid to upper 80s; however, the humidity will be decreasing as drier air works in on a northwesterly breeze.

A clear sky and a calm wind will set the stage for temperatures overnight to drop into the 50s to start Thursday. Tomorrow will be a little cooler than today, but still seasonably warm (highs between 80 and 85), with a mostly sunny sky.

We're still on track to end the week with rain, perhaps a few rumbles of thunder Friday... with the clouds and rain, temperatures may not get out of the 70s. Some showers may linger into Saturday, it will be warm and muggy regardless. Then Sunday should be gorgeous, the pick of the weekend.

As of now, we are still looking GREAT for Eclipse Day on Monday: mainly clear with highs in the 80s.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon

SUNNY AND WARM WEATHER TODAY & TOMORROW

During the day today, a dry cold front associated with a disturbance tracking across southern Canada will cross Connecticut from northwest to southeast. That will cause our winds to turn northwesterly and dew point temperatures to drop from the 60s to the 50s as we go through the day. Since the front will just be passing through Connecticut today, it will be quite warm with highs reaching the upper 80s in the Connecticut River Valley as well as along the Interstate 95 corridor. A few warmer spots may even reach 90 degrees! Since the front will cross Litchfield County first, temperatures will be a bit cooler there – lower to middle 80s.



Cooler air will filter into the rest of the state tonight as the front moves off to the southeast and high pressure builds in. Skies will clear out, winds will die down, and temperatures will drop well down into the 50s by tomorrow morning. It will be a great night to open the windows and give the air conditioner a break!



That will set us up for a fantastic Thursday, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower to middle 80s. Dew points will be in the 50s, so it will feel very comfortable outside!

UNSETTLED FRIDAY

Our nice weather will unfortunately not continue into Friday. A low pressure system will drag a warm front towards Connecticut, which will bring lots of clouds along with showers and periods of rain. Combined with an onshore flow, this will keep our high temperatures only in the middle to upper 70s. That said, we are not expecting a total washout and there could even be a break or two of sun at some point on Friday. The warm front will pass us by Friday night, bringing an end to the showers. That will set us up for a mild and muggy night, with lows in the upper 60s.

IMPROVED FORECAST SATURDAY

Although we still expect the system’s cold front to approach Connecticut late on Saturday, it is not looking like the front will bring as much moisture as we were once expecting. That means more sunshine during the day Saturday, though there will still be the chance for some showers and thunderstorms Saturday afternoon and evening. Because we are expecting more sunshine, we have upped our high temperature forecast for Saturday, with upper 80s inland and middle 80s along the shore. It will be a humid day as well, as dew points will be in the upper 60s!

WARM & DRY SUNDAY & MONDAY

Sunday is still looking like a great day for outdoor activities! The front will have cleared us, which will provide clearing skies and somewhat lower humidity on a northwesterly flow. It will still be quite warm, though, as high temperatures will be in the middle to upper 80s. The normal high at Bradley Airport for August 20th is 82 degrees. Sunday night will be fairly comfortable as lows dip into the lower and middle 60s.

Monday will be mostly sunny and continued warm with highs in the middle to upper 80s. If this forecast holds, it will mean very good viewing for the solar eclipse! We will see roughly 70% totality with the eclipse which will begin around 1:23 P.M., peak at roughly 2:45 P.M. and finish up around 4:00 P.M. States such as Tennessee and South Carolina will see 100% totality, meaning the sun will be completely behind the moon!

CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS TUESDAY

By Tuesday, our next cold front approaches from the west. That means Tuesday will start off partly sunny, but there will be the chance for showers and thunderstorms by Tuesday afternoon. It will still be warm, with highs between 85 and 90 degrees in much of the state!

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest & Scot Haney

