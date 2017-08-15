Family pleads for hit-and-run suspect to come forward

A family from Woodstock is begging for anyone with information on a hit-and-run involving their daughter to come forward.

Connecticut State police said they have evidence from the truck that struck her last Wednesday night.

"She has a traumatic brain injury, broken bones,” said Patricia LaJoie, who is the mother of the victim, 24-year-old Chelsea LaJoie.

She was hit last Wednesday night on Route 6 in Killingly, near South Frontage Road.

Chelsea is now recovering in the intensive care unit at UMass Memorial Hospital in Worcester.

State police are investigating who is responsible.

The family said detectives talked to two witnesses and collected evidence from the scene, including the frame of a truck mirror and chrome lug covers to a truck’s wheel.

"She was maybe hit by a larger dump truck or a larger dual-wheeled vehicle or a larger vehicle truck with a side mirror,” said her father, Tom LaJoie.

The good news is their daughter is showing signs of improvement, but what the family and state police say they need now is for the driver responsible to come forward.

"It's not going to hurt anybody to come forward and say something, I mean, she's my child,” Patricia LaJoie said.

Anyone with information on the crash should contact police.

