Police looking for CT woman who last seen about a week ago

Silver Alert was issued for Beverly Bisch of Trumbull, who was last seen on Aug. 8. (Trumbull Police Department)

Police are asking for the public's help locating a 65-year-old woman, who went missing from Trumbull about a week ago.

A Silver Alert was issued for Beverly Bisch on Tuesday. Police said Bisch was reported last being seen at the Bridgeport Railroad Station around 7 a.m. on Aug. 8.

Bisch, who is a resident of Stern Village in Trumbull, was dropped off at the train station by one of her friends and police said she "intended to visit an acquaintance in New York City" on Aug. 8. However, police said they "have been unable to determine her exact destination."

Bisch is being described as 5'6" with brown hair and blue eyes. When she went to the Bridgeport Railroad Station, police said she was jeans, a T-shirt and blue, white and pink sneakers. Bisch also needs a walker to assist her.

Police said she has cardiac and diabetic medical issues.

Stern Village is a residential housing complex located on Hedgehog Road.

Anyone with any information about Bisch's whereabouts is asked to call Trumbull Police Department directly at 203-261-3665.

