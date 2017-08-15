Teen with fake gun tried to rob man at Naugatuck park

A teenager is facing charges after police said he tried to rob a 74-year-old man at a park in Naugatuck Tuesday morning.

Police arrested 18-year-old Derrick Wilson, of Naugatuck on Tuesday and charged him with first-degree attempted robbery, possession of a facsimile handgun, and breach of peace.

He’s accused of going up to a 74-year-old man, who is also a retired police officer, at Linden Park around 8:15 a.m. on Tuesday and demanding money.

The victim told Wilson he didn’t have any money and recognized the “handgun” as a fake one, possibly a toy. The victim tried to knock the fake gun out of Wilson’s hand but was unable to.

That’s when Wilson fled.

He was later located on North Main Street and taken into custody.

