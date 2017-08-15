Local leaders react to President's comments on Charlottesville violence

President Trump commented on the violence in Charlottesville on Tuesday (WFSB)

Three days after violence erupted in Charlottesville, Va., President Donald Trump held a news conference that is making headlines everywhere.

During the news conference, Trump blamed Saturday’s violence in Virginia on both sides of the conflict.

"I think there is blame on both sides," he said.

"What about the alt-left that came charging at, as you say, the alt-right, do they have any semblance of guilt?" Trump said. "What about the fact they came charging with clubs in hands, swinging clubs, do they have any problem, I think they do."

He also said "You had a group on one side that was bad and you had a group on the other side that was also very violent. nobody wants to say it, but I will say it right now."

Connecticut leaders reacted to his comments, with Senator Richard Blumenthal calling them “disgusting.”

A series of Tweets were made by Blumenthal, saying:

Trump's repugnant comments mark a complete abdication of any semblance of moral leadership. DOJ must investigate & enforce laws stopping domestic terrorist attacks, civil rights conspiracy& hate crimes like we saw in #Charlottesville.

President's stunning remarks send a message of approval - not mere condoning - to violent hate groups.

No more dog whistle, now a megaphone used by the President to message approval for violent hate groups.

Donald Trump is not the real America. All Americans should condemn these disgusting, indefensible comments. Let us unite.

Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro also took to Twitter saying “Trump's Charlottesville remarks reflect a moral failure & degrade the office of the Presidency. There is no room for ambiguity when it comes to bigotry.”

Senator Chris Murphy, who is walking across Connecticut this week, stopped to Tweet, saying "Just stopped on roadside to read @POTUS (President of the United States) remarks. I nearly threw up. An American President offering a defense of white supremacists. My God."

